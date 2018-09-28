President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity in the four regions in northern part of the country after they were devastated by Typhoon Ompong.

Proclamation No. 593 said that Ompong caused widespread destruction, substantial damage and deaths in Regions I (Ilocos), II (Cagayan Valley, III (central Luzon) and Cordillera Administrative Region.

With the declaration of a state of calamity, the government and private sector could hasten rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

"This declaration will provide basis for price control measures which can mitigate the economic impact to affected populations, and effectively provide the National Government, as well as local government units, ample latitude in the utilization of funds for recovery and rehabilitation efforts, on one hand, and delivery of basic needs and services, on the other," the proclamation read.

Duterte directed all concerned government agencies to implement and execute rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation work in accordance with pertinent operational plans and directives and coordinate with the affected local government units.

He also directed the law enforcement agencies, with the support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to undertake all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected.

The state of calamity shall remain in force and effect until lifted by the President.

Over 90 people died during the onslaught of Ompong two weeks ago. Celerina Monte/DMS