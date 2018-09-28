Malacanang admitted on Thursday that addressing inflation is the top priority of the government, sidelining other issues, such as federalism.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, said that the government is not abandoning federalism.

"Well, of course, right now, the foremost priority of the administration is fighting inflation. So everything is sidelined now," he said.

Roque said the government did not expect the sudden increase in the prices of crude oil and petroleum products, which contributes in rising inflation.

"So I would say that even the administration acknowledges that it is more important to face the problem, which is close to the stomach of the people, although we are not abandoning federalism," he said.

He said there is a need to further discuss and disseminate information about federalism.

The spokesman also said that Congress is busy discussing about the proposed P3.757 trillion budget.

"So everything will have to take second fiddle to the national budget for now," he said.

But he added that after the budget deliberation, Congress might again deliberate about federalism.

A latest Pulse Asia survey showed the Filipinos urgent national concerns that the government needs to address are inflation, improving workers' salary and reducing poverty, while changing the Constitution, including federalism, is their least concern.

Pulse Asia said controlling inflation topped urgent concerns with 63 percent, up by 12 percentage points from a July survey. Celerina Monte/DMS