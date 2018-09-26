A Royal Australian Navy (RAN) vessel arrived in Mindanao for a ten-day maritime security activity with its Philippine counterpart.

Rear Admiral Rene Medina, commander of Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM), said Royal Australian Navy vessel HMAS Launceston arrived at Zamboanga City pier on Monday.

He said the arrival of HMAS Launceston marked the start of the 5th Maritime Security Activity between the Royal Australian Navy and the Philippine Navy (PN).

“The arrival of the Royal Australian Navy vessel - HMAS Launceston highlights the start of the 5th Combined PN-RAN Maritime Security Activity, a 10-day engagement starting September 24 to October 4, 2018,” he said.

“The activity includes maritime patrols in the waters of NFWM (area of responsibility) AOR comprising the waters of Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi and drills aboardship for the enhancement of capabilities and readiness of crew onboard participating vessels,” he added.

Medina said during the activities the “NFWM will be utilizing BRP General Mariano Alvarez (PS38) and HMAS Launceston for RAN”

“These continuous engagements with other regional navies are part of the anti-piracy and anti-terrorism campaign of the government which help curb the security threats that are affecting the Islands of Mindanao which is also a sign that both countries share a strong relationship in matters of security through this activity,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS