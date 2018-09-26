Malacanang said on Tuesday President Rodrigo Duterte is not running the country based on surveys.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after the latest Pulse Asia survey showing a 13-percentage point drop in Duterte's approval rating from 88 percent in June to 75 percent in September.

"The President rules because it is his Constitutional duty; he doesn’t rule for survey results," he said in a press briefing.

While the Palace takes note of the survey results, Roque said, "we are not affected by it because the President will do his best to discharge his duties as President and Commander-in-chief."

In the same survey, Duterte's trust rating also fell to 72 percent in September from 87 percent in June or 15-percentage point drop. Celerina Monte/DMS