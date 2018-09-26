A Makati court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV after President Rodrigo Duterte revoked his amnesty grant last month.

The Makati Regional Trial Court branch 150, in a two-page order granted the request of the Department of Justice to issue an arrest warrant against Trillanes after President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 572 nullifying the amnesty granted to him during the administration of President Benigno Aquino III.

Judge Elmo Alameda of Branch 150 also issued a hold departure against Trillanes. A bail of P200, 000 is set for his temporary liberty.

Alameda, in his ruling, said Trillanes “failed to substantiate his claim that he filed his application for amnesty.”

“Evidently, he failed to present the original hard copy, duplicate copy or even a photocopy showing that he personally accomplished and filed with the Department of National Defense Amnesty Committee his Official Amnesty Application Form duly acknowledged and stamp marked received by said office,” it said.

In a press conference, Trillanes said democracy was defeated and evil has prevailed.

“Our law was twisted that’s why our democracy and institution fail,” he said.

Trillanes said he presented all the documents and witness proving that the amnesty is valid.

“This case goes beyond me. I didn’t commit any crime because I was granted an amnesty 7 years ago,” he said. “I filed an amnesty, we presented witness, and I admitted my guilt.”

He added they will post bail Tuesday afternoon.

“Our intention is to post bail. Just like what I said, I will go with the arresting team if there is warrant, no matter how unjust that warrant may be,” he said.

After he left the Senate, arresting officers headed by National Capital Region Police Office chief Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar presented the arrest warrant and brought him to the Makati City Police Station.

“Trillanes has to be booked (first). From here, he will go to Makati RTC. They have an advance team there to post bail,” Eleazar said in a TV interview.

Eleazar added Senate President Vicente Sotto III told him to take care of the senator.

He is expected to return to Senate after posting his bail. Ella Dionisio/DMS