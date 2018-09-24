The government troops have discovered hidden arms cache reportedly belonging to the New People’s Army in Davao City, a week after their encounter with the rebels resulting to the death of their alleged leader.

The Army's 3rd Infantry Battalion said the discovery last Friday came after the pursuing troops received an information last September 20 at 11:30 in the evening at Sitio Cabarisan, Brgy Sibulan, Toril District.

The soldiers found the site the next day and seized two M16 rifles, one AK47 rifle, one M653 rifle and one M203 grenade launcher. Other confiscated items were M203 pieces of ammunition, magazines of AK47 with live ammunition and two bandoleers.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines thanked the local communities for their support. The military also encouraged the residents to participate in the campaign with the objective of maintaining peace and security in the city. Ella Dionisio/DMS