The death toll from the landslide in Naga City, Cebu increased to 42, according to the Philippine National Police.

Naga City Police Station said on Sunday that at least nine others were injured, while the number of those missing individuals was not provided.

Search and rescue operations continue for the trapped occupants of some 24 houses after a part of the mountain in Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tina-an eroded on September 20.

As of Saturday, September 22, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said it has recorded 897 affected families or 2,836 individuals.

Last Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte visited the victims and ordered the concerned agencies to provide the necessary assistance to those injured, relatives of those who perished, and displaced families and individuals. Ella Dionisio/DMS