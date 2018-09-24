Malacanang on Sunday welcomed a latest survey, showing the support of majority of the Filipinos on the government's anti-illegal drug campaign.

Released on Sunday, the Social Weather Stations said 78 percent of Filipinos are satisfied with the administration's war on drugs.

“This is a testament that the drug war continues to enjoy the broad support of our people, notwithstanding the efforts of the detractors and critics of the Administration to politicize the issue or discredit the campaign’s success,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Of the 1,200 adults interviewed last June, SWS said that 13 percent expressed otherwise and 19 percent were undecided.

The latest result was one-point above the very good rating last March 2018.

However, it has gone down to the +63 to +66 range since March 2017 as compared to when the survey was first conducted in September 2016, which resulted in an "excellent" rating of +76.

The net satisfaction rating was highest in December 2017 at +77 and reached its lowest in September 2017 at +63.

Those who were satisfied with the campaign against the illegal drugs were also satisfied with the performance of President Rodrigo Duterte at 73 percent or +59.

“The 1-point increase in nationwide net satisfaction with the anti-illegal drug campaign in June 2018 was because of a decrease in support in the Visayas, offset by slight increases in support in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, and Mindanao,” SWS said.

Net satisfaction was lowest in the Visayas, falling by 12 points from the very good +69 or 79 in March 2018 to +57 or 74 percent in June 2018.

However, it was highest in Mindanao, increasing by 3 points from the excellent +81 or 87 percent in March to +84 or 89 percent in June.

The polling firm said it increased by 2 points in Metro Manila from the very good +65 or 78 percent in March to +67 or 79 percent in June. It also rose by 5 points in Balance Luzon, from the very good +53 or 67 percent to +58 or 74 percent in June.

“Filipinos aspire for a crime-free society which can be realized by stopping the spread of criminality and fighting the scourge of drugs,” Roque said. Ella Dionisio/DMS