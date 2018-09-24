Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is not ruling out the possibility that President Rodrigo Duterte would be sent to jail after his term ends in 2022.

The presidential daughter shared her thought on this when asked if there was nothing which could change her mind from not running for senator in the May 2019 elections amid the latest survey showing that she remains in the Top 5 choices for the post.

"I'm thinking if there is, but I cannot think of anything at this point," she said in a text message when asked if she would not reconsider her decision of seeking a reelection as Davao City mayor instead of running for the Senate.

"Many are saying that I need to be in the Senate when PRD (Duterte) steps down to protect him because he will surely go to jail. And then I thought to just join her in jail than being a senator. I will just ask my siblings to have a rotation in our duty in the jail. Since there are 3 of us, 1 week duty, 2 weeks off," she said.

Duterte-Carpio, however, acknowledged that she was "overwhelmed" by the trust and confidence that the Filipinos have been giving her as shown in the latest Pulse Asia survey.

She attributed her high voters' preference for senator, which brought her to 5th to 6th places, on her performance as a local chief executive in Davao City.

"I think our fellow Filipinos are interested in the work that my administration, both now and in 2010, has done in Davao City. If the Dabawenyos will re-elect me, I would like to continue working for Davao City as mayor," she said. Celerina Monte/DMS