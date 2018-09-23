Two soldiers were wounded in a five-minute firefight with alleged members of New People's Army (NPA) in Quezon province on Friday.

Capt. Patrick Jay Retumban, spokesman of the Army's 2nd Infantry Division, said the encounter occurred in the vicinity of Sitio Aak Malaki, Brgy Vista Hermosa, Macalelon around 12:10 pm.

He said the government troops were conducting combat operation in the area to secure the community support program of the soldiers and the local government unit in the barangay when they chanced upon undetermined number of rebels.

"The enemies were believed to be members of Platoon 2, Guerilla Unit 2, Sub- Regional Military Area of the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee operating in Quezon," he said.

Retumban said the encounter resulted in undetermined number of casualties on the side of the enemy based on traces of blood stains in the encounter site.

"The enemies brought along their wounded comrades when they scampered away according to the troops," he said.

Retumban said the wounded soldiers are in stable condition after given treatment. Robina Asido/DMS