The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said the protest action in Metro Manila during the 46th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law under former President Ferdinand Marcos was generally peaceful.

"Peaceful", was the remark of Senior Insp. Myrna Diploma, public information officer of the NCRPO, when asked about the protest actions in Metro Manila.

It can be recalled that the Manila Police District (MPD) recorded a total of 10,400 protesters in Manila around 4 pm last Friday.

Around 4,500 of them were supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte while 5,900 others were those who are against the current administration.

In a statement Saturday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) attributes the peaceful observance of the martial law anniversary to the uniformed personnel deployed to provide security in the areas were protests were undertaken.

"The AFP recognizes that the activities yesterday 21 September 2018 were the people’s valid exercise of their constitutional rights of free speech and of assembly," said Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman.

"It was a peaceful turnout of activities that we attribute to the professional conduct of the uniformed personnel who were out there to ensure that you, our countrymen, can freely and vigorously perpetuate those rights," he noted.

"We did not make any distinction among rallyists?for or against government. You are equally entitled to protection from unscrupulous individuals or groups that may frustrate the enjoyment of your freedom," he added.

Arevalo said the AFP also "attribute the orderly conduct of the events to the vigilance of the organizers and the responsible actions of the protesters." Robina Asido/DMS