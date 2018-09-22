The Philippine Navy (PN) sent off its contingent to Russia in a ceremony in South Harbor, Manila on Friday morning.

Commander Jonathan Zata, PN spokesman, said aside from Navy Flag Officer In Command, Vice Adm. Robert Empedrad, the ceremony was also graced by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella as the guest of honor and keynote speaker in behalf of Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

Zata said in his speech, Abella noted that “this historic visit of our Naval Task Force to the Russian Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok addresses our omissions, reciprocates goodwill visits of Russian naval vessels in 2017 and 2018, demonstrates our firm commitment to forge stronger ties with Russia, and showcases our determined pursuit of an independent foreign policy”.

He said in his remarks, Empedrad said the historical visit shows the “Navy that is now capable to extend its reach to conduct maritime patrol beyond our borders.”

“The bold attempt for the first time a ship to visit Russia and the subsequent participation to the IFR in South Korea are manifestations of our deliberate intentions to explore and conquer uncharted territories,” Empedrad said.

According to Zata the Filipino contingents onboard the Philippine Navy Landing Dock Ship, BRP Tarlac with Helicopter Detachment Afloat is set to visit the port in Vladivostok and participate to the International Fleet Review at Jeju Island, South Korea from September 21 to October 22.

He said the PN contingent are expected to arrive in Vladivostok on October 1 and then in Jeju Island, South Korea by October 10.

“The port visit will be conducted from October 1 to 6 at Vladivostok, Russia. Series of activities between the two navies will be conducted in order to further enhance relationship and cooperation. This includes the visit to Russian Navy facilities and sports and cultural interaction. Sea sub-phase exercises will likewise be undertaken in the waters of Vladivostok after the conclusion of the port visit,” said Zata.

“The International Fleet Review is scheduled from October 10 to 15 at Jeju Island, South Korea. Series of sea and shore activities will likewise be held with PN contingent and other countries’ navies. This is the first time the PN sends its ship to participate in this activity in South Korea,” he noted.

Zata said the Philippine Navy’s port visit and its participation in the International Fleet Review promotes the navy’s critical role of sustaining international defense and security engagement and multilateral cooperation.

"It is an ingenuous affirmation of its commitment in collaborating with other navies to promote peace and stability in the region,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS