Almost a week after Typhoon Ompong hit northern Luzon the number of fatalities continue to increase as it reached 95, based on a consolidated report of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

As of 6am, the PNP report shows 79 fatalities were recorded by Police Regional Office in Cordillera, ten in Cagayan Valley 2, two by the National Capital Region Police Office, three in the central Luzon police office and one in Ilocos region.

It also recorded a total of 54 missing, with 50 in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

As of 6 am, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) also recorded an increase in damage to agriculture and infrastructure in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol and Cordillera Administrative Region which reached P17,971,847,631.02.

The report showed crop damage amounted to P 14,339,237,631.02.

A total of 49,120 houses in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and central Luzon and CAR that were damaged by Ompong, of which 3,861 were destroyed.

The NDRRMC said the whole province of Isabela as well as the municipality of Aguinaldo in Ifugao, the Mountain Province and the province of Apayao were placed under a state of calamity

The affected population slightly rose to 388,136 families or 1,633,746 persons in seven regions.

Some 13,726 families and 54,116 persons are being served inside 365 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS