The death toll because of a landslide incident in Cebu reached 29 with nine injured, a police spokesman said Friday.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin of the central Visayas regional police spokesman said some fatalities were identified as Althea Siton, 4, Olivia Meneses Moral, 63, Annabel Lobiano, 40, Romeo Jabonilia, 40, Francisco Yopac, 60, Michael Versales, 16, Mark Laurence Campanilla, 3, Vianca Versales, 19, Raul Gepuit, 47, Laura Capoy, 52, Baby Girl Campanilla, Nina Siton, Crystal Jean Siton, Lauro Campanilla, Juanito Siton, 42, Emeliana Siton, 85, and Jocelyn Siton.

Tolentin said based on unconfirmed report there are a total of 56 victims who are still missing.

Ver Neil Balaba of the regional civil defense's disaster risk reduction and management officer said authorities are still conducting search and rescue operations.

He also noted that Office of Civil Defense Deputy Administrator Nicanor Faeldon arrived to oversee the situation on Thursday night.

Balaba said as of 11 45 pm on Thursday five barangays in Naga City were placed under a state of calamity.

He said these barangays are Laalad, Tinaan, Maiinit, Pangdan and Cabungahan.

Balaba said a total of 785 families or 2,481 individuals from Laalad, Tinaan and Mainit were being served inside the seven evacuation centers within the city.

He explained the affected population were evacuated as their homes were located at landslide-prone areas. Robina Asido/DMS