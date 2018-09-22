President Rodrigo Duterte visited on Friday the victims of a landslide in Naga City, Cebu where at least 29 people were killed.

Duterte ordered concerned agencies to provide the necessary assistance to those injured, relatives of those who perished and to over 1,000 families or 4,331 individuals displaced by the landslide on Thursday.

He also asked National Housing Authority general manager Marcelino Escalada and the Housing Urban Development Coordinating Council chairman Eduardo del Rosario to immediately visit Naga City and to coordinate with Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III and Naga Mayor Kristine Chiong for providing housing for the victims.

For those who died, the Department of Social Welfare and Development will provide P25,000 each to their families.

This was on top of a P20,000 assistance to each family of those who perished and P10,000 each for those who were injured from the Office of the President.

At least 18 persons were injured. Celerina Monte/DMS