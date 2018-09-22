Former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel Jr. advised on Friday Presidential Communications Operation Office Assistant Secretary Margaux "Mocha" Uson to better remain in the entertainment industry than to be involved in informing Filipinos about federalism.

In the federalism press briefing in Malacanang, Pimentel, a member of the Constitutional Committee that made a draft of a proposed new constitution that will pave the way for a federal government, said Uson should not interfere.

"There could be more confusion on the mind of the public if you will mix it by statements coming from an assistant secretary in government, occupying a government position, paid for by the people. So it's apparently not good. She better stick to dancing," he said.

Uson used to be part of a group of sexy girls who entertained their audience through singing and dancing.

In a text message to reporters, Uson said she respects Pimentel's position.

She said she is proud to be a former entertainer.

"But I hope he's not belittling dancing. And I hope he first watches the video before making a comment because it was not me who danced about federalism," she said.

Uson and blogger Drew Oliver are now facing complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman for allegedly violating the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons over a video scorning the sign language. The sign language reportedly was about federalism.

The government initially planned to tap Uson to help in the information dissemination about federalism.

Prior to the sign language video, Uson and Oliver came out with a malicious "pepe-dede-ralism" jingle, which was also highly criticized by the netizens, including lawmakers. Celerina Monte/DMS