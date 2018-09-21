The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday said it filed charges against five suspects, including a policeman, with illegal possession of drugs and illegal transport of unregistered firearms.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, identified the suspects as Supt. Jose Matino Liddawa Jr., the ship crews that includes shipmaster, Emmanuel Vicedo, Ramil Archin, chief mate; Erbert John De Juan, second mate; and Noel Keith Bernabat, working mate.

He said the suspects, except from Liddawa, were crews of LCT Valentino Dos.

Balilo said the vessel was underway at vicinity waters off Rosario, Cavite when the PCG personnel conduct visit board search and seizure last September 6.

"During the conduct of regular maritime patrol of Coast Guard Station Cavite and the Multi-Role Response Vessel- 4406 (BRP Suluan), it was noticed that the Automatic Identification System (AIS) of LCT Valentino Dos, a general cargo vessel from Tayud, Cebu enroute to Baseco Anchorage area, Manila, was turned-off leading to the MRRV’s boarding team with Coast Guard K9 NCR-CL and Coast Guard Anti-Terrorist Unit personnel’s conduct of VBSS upon the consent of the vessel’s Captain," he said.

Balilo said during the initial board search and seizure, the boarding team recovered dangerous drug paraphernalia from the crew’s cabin, one caliber 40 Jericho pistol and five empty .45 caliber ammos claimed as property of the ship’s master; and two empty magazines of M16 rifle inside the ship master’s owned by Liddawa who was found to be an unmanifested passenger.

"After searching the bilge keel of the ship, the PCG team recovered two unregistered Fire Arms (FAs), submerged and hidden under the oily water bilge adjacent to the ship’s engine," he said.

"Meanwhile, sachet of drugs was also recovered from the chief mate of the vessel after the second VBSS was conducted last 12 September 2018 with the consent of the company of the vessel," he added.

Balilo said following the arrest of the suspects booking procedures were also conducted by the PCG arresting team at Headquarters Coast Guard Intelligence Force, Coast Guard Base Farola, Binondo, Manila.

"Last September 8, 2018, proper inquest of the suspects was facilitated by the said team and Coast Guard legal officers at the office of Hon. Melanio E Cordillo, Senior Assistant City Prosecutor at the Manila City Hall," he said.

Balilo said the suspects and the vessel "placed under the custody of PCG were released after the Office of the City Prosecutor recommended the cases as Referred for Further Investigation (RFI) and issued release orders."

"The vessel was then turned-over to the representative of the owner," he said.

Balilo said "the five apprehended personalities are under preliminary investigation and aside from the criminal cases stated, the PCG is also filing administrative case against the company of the vessel." Robina Asido/DMS