Malacanang said on Thursday it is within the power of the Office of the Ombudsman to order the dismissal of any erring government official.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after a group of deaf people filed a complaint against Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Margaux "Mocha" Uson for a video making fun of sign language.

Uson and blogger Drew Olivar allegedly violated the rights of the deaf individuals under the Magna Carta of Persons with Disabilities, according to the complainant filed by the Philippine Federation of the Deaf.

"Let's wait for the decision of the Ombudsman because there's such a complaint," Roque said in a press briefing.

"The Ombudsman can already order the dismissal of anyone in government because it is both an administrative and a criminal case," he said.

Roque said the Palace would respect the process before the Ombudsman.

If Uson would be dismissed, he said the government would not oppose it.

Olivar, with Uson, was criticized for making fun of the sign language when the two were reportedly dealing about federalism.

This was not the first time that Olivar and Uson were criticized about federalism. The two showed on Uson's Facebook page Olivar performing the "pepe-dede-ralism" jingle. Celerina Monte/DMS