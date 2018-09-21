Malacanang said on Thursday law enforcers would observe maximum tolerance for the protesters who would participate in the 46th anniversary of the declaration of martial law on Friday.

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada has declared the suspension of classes in all levels both in public and private schools in the city to ensure safety and security of the public, especially the students.

"It is stated in the law that it should always be maximum tolerance and the President has always been following it whether or not there is a law," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing.

Roque said no one could accuse the President that he was onion-skinned as he respects the freedom of expression.

"So, we will give maximum tolerance to everyone, because after all the President was not the one who declared martial law on September 21 many years ago," he said.

Left-leaning groups, such as Bayan and Bayan Muna, and civil society have been planning to march to Luneta in Manila in the afternoon of September 21.

They would protest what they call as "a looming dictatorship" under the current administration.

Estrada ordered the suspension of classes in the city following the recommendation of the Manila Police District.

The late dictator Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law in the country on Sept. 21, 1972 and this lasted until 1981. Marcos, his family and his associates fled in February 1986 following a Church-backed coup.

Alleged massive human rights violations were committed during the martial law years under the Marcos regime. Celerina Monte/DMS