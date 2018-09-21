Malacanang slammed on Thursday the decision of a "global court" finding President Rodrigo Duterte guilty of the crimes against humanity, war crimes, and violations of law and legal instruments.

Brussels-based International People's Tribunal undertook a two-day hearing of the complaints filed by left-leaning organizations against Duterte, as well as United States President Donald Trump.

"That’s a sham decision. It has no official sanction. The validity of the findings will depend on the credibility of the tribunals ? I’m in this field of law. I do not know who sat there," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing.

"They appear to be a propaganda body of the international left, if not the?and therefore we set it aside as being a useless piece of propaganda against the government," he added.

Roque, an international law professor before joining the government, said in international law, a tribunal, even if it is not official, could have a bearing depending on the stature of the individual sitting there.

"For instance, for comfort women, we had a comfort women tribunal here in Asia. But the people who sat there as judges include individuals who later on were appointed to the International Court of Justice because they had the highest qualification. One was prosecutor for the UN war crimes tribunal for former Yugoslavia," he explained.

Another individual who sat in the comfort women tribunal was appointed as a high commissioner for human rights, he said.

But as to the set of jurors in the IPT, Roque said he did not know any of them.

"It's really just leftists who are happened to be ‘white’, sympathetic to the Philippine left. There's really a good networking of the Philippine left with left groups as well, particularly in Europe," he added.

According to the IPT, the eight jurors who heard the complaints against Duterte came from Egypt, US, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Iran, Italy, France, and Japan. Celerina Monte/DMS