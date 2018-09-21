Deaths from Typhoon Ompong continued to increase as it reached 88, seven higher than the previous day's tally, a Philippine National Police (PNP) report said on Thursday.

Based on its 6 am report, PNP data shows the number of fatalities the Cordillera Administrative Region is now 72, with ten from Cagayan Valley, three in central Luzon and two in National Capitol Region.

The PNP report shows that a total of 64 people are missing, with 60 from the Cordillera Administrative Region, two from NCR and another two from Ilocos Region.

Despite the growing number of fatalities recorded by the PNP, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) have only confirmed 23 deaths and two missing.

The areas placed under state of calamity includes Ilocos Norte, La Union, Vigan City in Ilocos Sur, Luna in La Union and San Fabian in Pangasinan all in Region I, Ilagan City in Isabela, Cagayan, Quirino, Tuguegarao in Region II, and Mayoyao in Ifugao and Kalinga province in Cordillera Administrative Region.

The number of damaged houses in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Regions rose to 44,599, with 3,610 destroyed and 40,989 were partially damaged.

The affected population also reached 345,158 families or 1,436,997 persons in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and NCR and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Among the affected population, 13,949 families and 54,935 persons were being served inside the 390 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS