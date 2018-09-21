At least 15 people were killed in a landslide that buried around 24 houses in two barangays in Naga City, Cebu on Thursday morning, police said.

Chief Inspector Rhoderick Gonzales, Naga City police chief, said in his 6 pm report 10 fatalities were named. Eight persons, including a minor, were rescued and brought to a hospital.

"There are signs of life because some are still sending text messages." said Cruz, in an interview with dzMM. Gonzales said they are confirming reports at least 40 are missing.

“As we speak we receive text messages saying 'please could we be saved', and then since we have a lot of rescue groups deployed in the area, they are trying to trace the call,” said Naga councilor Carmelino Cruz.

Cruz said the ground is still shaky. “We could still hear vibrations on the ground so what we do is very prudent. We are doing it manually. We are being helped by the Bureau of Fire Protection and other agencies,,” he said.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, central Visayas regional police spokesman, said based on initial report the landslide occurred in the vicinity of Sitio Sindulan, Brgy. Tina-an and part of Barangay Naalad, Naga City around 6 am.

He said because of heavy rains part of the mountain in Sitio Sindulan, Brgy. Tina-an eroded and covered around 24 houses.

Cruz said though Naga City was not affected by Typhoon Ompong, "we experienced intermittent rains for the past few days. Then last night we had downpour over an hour. Until early this morning I think there were still rains.” Robina Asido/DMS