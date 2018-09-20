The death toll from Typhoon Ompong reached 81 while 70 remained missing, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Wednesday.

As of 6 am, the consolidated PNP report showed casualties in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos, Cagayan, central Luzon and National Capital Region continued to increase. On Tuesday, the PNP recorded 74 deaths and 55 missing.

In Cordillera, the PNP listed 66 deaths followed by Cagayan Valley with 10, central Luzon two, NCR with two and Ilocos, one.

Cordillera police recorded the highest number of missing placed at 66 followed by NCR and Ilocos with two each.

As of 12 noon, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said aside from the municipality of Mayoyao in Ifugao and the province of Kalinga, other provinces including Cagayan, Quirino and Tuguegarao City as well as the province of Ilocos Norte and Ilagan City in Isabela were placed under a state of calamity

The report also shows the affected population reached to 264,304 families or 1,096,799 individuals from Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, NCR and Cordillera Autonomous Region.

It shows that 37,164 families or 148,480 persons were displaced and 15,577 families or 61,271 (persons) were being served inside the 471 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC recorded a total of P14,339,237,631.02 worth of damage to agricultural infrastructures and products in the affected regions while the Department of Agriculture recorded more than P16.76 billion as cost of damage to crops and fisheries.

The Department of Agriculture said a total of 636,908 hectares were affected in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region and Calabarzon.

There are 288,422 farmers and fisher folks affected by the typhoon. Robina Asido/DMS