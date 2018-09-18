A Marine was killed while another was wounded in a 30-minute firefight with alleged members of the New People's Army in Sultan Kudarat last Saturday, a military official said Monday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said troops of Marine Battalion Landing Team-2 encountered the armed men in Sitio Sinapsap, Barangay Sangay in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat around 2:50 pm.

He said troops where conducting security operation in response to the reported presence of armed men in Barangay Sangay.

"A Marine trooper suffered a serious injury and died at a hospital in Cotabato City. He paid the ultimate sacrifice in fighting terrorism in Central Mindanao," he said. The Marine's dead was not revealed by Encinas.

"Both soldiers suffered multiple shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies," said Encinas.

Encinas said the wounded soldier is in stable condition.

He said Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Central, said he will not allow terrorists to thrive in Mindanao.

"The troops of Joint Task Force Central will relentlessly fight the terrorist groups that usually attacks peaceful communities," he said.

"On behalf of the Joint Task Force Central, I also condole to the bereaved family, and our hero soldier for offering his life in fighting terrorism," he added. Robina Asido/DMS