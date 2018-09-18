The chief of police of General Santos City and Midsayap were relieved following explosions in their areas, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday..

PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde announced the relief of General Santos City Police Station 2 head Chief Insp. Patrich Elma and the chief of Misayap Municipal Police Station, Supt. Samuel Cadungon.

“Actually the COP (Chief-of-Police) in Cotabato was already relieved. In General Santos, yes he ( Elma) was also relieved,” he said.

Senior Supt. Benigno Durana Jr., PNP spokesman, said Elma was replaced by Senior Insp. Davis Dulawan while Cadungon was replaced by Supt. Joan Maganto.

It can be recalled that seven persons were injured in an improvised bomb explosion in Brgy. Apopong, General Santos City Sunday.

Another explosion occurred in the vicinity of Poblacion 4 in Midsayap, North Cotabato around 7:10 pm Sunday but no casualty was recorded. Robina Asido/DMS