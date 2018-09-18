he military expressed support on a Bulacan court’s decision on the conviction of retired Major General Jovito Palparan Jr. and two former officers for kidnapping and serious illegal detention of two University of the Philippines students in 2006.

The court on Monday sentenced Palparan and the two ex-military officers to reclusion perpetua.

“With the case of Major General Palparan of course we will abide on the resolution of the court and it is always our stand of course is to subscribe to the rule of law,” said Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, Philippine Army spokesman on Monday.

“As an institution whatever is the conviction of the court we just support. It is just standard it is a norm the institution that if our soldiers have mistaken… irregardless of rank of course we will abide, as I have said, on the resolution of the court,” he added.

Although they still have to receive a copy of the court’s decision on the conviction of Palparan, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it is always their position to respect the rule of law.

“We are yet to receive and see a physical copy of the decision of the court pertaining to the reported conviction of retired MGen Jovito Palparan, Jr., Lt Colonel Felipe Anotado, Jr., and Staff Sergeant Edgardo Osorio. As it has been and always will be, the position of the AFP is submission to the majesty of the courts and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

“We also respect whatever legal recourse are available to and will be availed by Major Gen. Palparan, Jr. et al. under the law and the Rules of Court,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS