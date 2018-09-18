Malacanang welcomed on Monday the decision of the Malolos Regional Trial Court, convicting former Major General Jovito Palparan and two other ex-military officials for kidnapping and serious illegal detention two university students in 2006.

In a press briefing in Benguet, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace respects the decision of the court.

"We respect the decision of the court. We want justice to be done for the victims," he said.

Malolos RTC Judge Alexander Tamayo found Palparan, former Lt. Col. Felipe G. Anotado Jr, and Staff Sgt. Edgardo Osorio guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crimes of kidnapping and serious illegal detention of Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeno, both students of the University of the Philippines, 12 years ago.

The two students have not resurfaced.

The convicted former military officials were sentenced each to suffer the penalty of reclusion perpetua or 20 years and one day to 40 years.

They were also ordered to pay the heirs of the two victims P100,000 as civil indemnity and P200,000 as moral damages in each case.

Shortly after reading the verdict, a video came out showing that Palparan, who was called by the militants as "The Butcher," was cursing the judge. Celerina Monte/DMS