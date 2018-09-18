Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda offered his sincerest condolences to the families of the victims of Typhoon Ompong and expresses his sympathies to all those affected.

In a message from Minister for Foreign Affairs Taro Kono to Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday, Kono said: " I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathy to the government of the Philippines and its people on the damages from Typhoon Ompong in the Northern Philippines."

"The Government of Japan stands with the government of the Philippines and its people and is ready to provide the maximum possible assistance to the Philippines," added Kono.

"My deepest condolences are with the bereaved and I sincerely pray for the speedy recovery of the affected people as well as the prompt restoration of the affected areas,” said Kono. DMS