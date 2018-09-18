The death toll due to Typhoon Ompong has reached to 66, with 52 missing and 63 were wounded, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

Based on its consolidated report as of 3pm, the PNP said at least 54 died in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), with 49 missing and 33 were injured because of the landslides.

Eight other fatalities were also recorded by the Cagayan Valley regional police office 2, one each in Ilocos Region and the National Capital Region Police Office and two others in PRO 3.

Two victims were also missing in PRO 1 and one more in NCRPO.

Despite the growing number of casualties recorded by the PNP, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council ( NDRRMC) reported on Monday afternoon that the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) were able to confirm eight deaths.

“We did not have a zero casualty for Typhoon Ompong and I would like to report that the initial confirmation from the DILG, we have eight deaths, and two missing,” Edgar Posadas, NDRRMC spokesman, said.

“May I just report to you this is already confirmed by the DILG and I think they are still verifying some more, they might send us the list tonight of the additional casualties....one for Region I, one for region III and six for CAR...,” he added.

However, Posadas also mentioned they are still validating the deaths of 50 more victims mostly reported from CAR.

“We are just confirming the deaths, (of) around 50, 50 plus initially, and we still have 40 plus missing and then 30 injuries so once confirmed we will report to those names,” he said.

Based on its noon update, NDRRMC has recorded a total of 147,540 families or 591,762 persons affected by Ompong in a total of 2,738 barangays within the 433 cities and municipalities in 31 provinces in NCR, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and CAR.

The record shows among the affected population a total of 57,196 families or 219,508 persons were displaced and 50,686 families or 192,842 individuals of which were being served inside the total of 1,899 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of P2,869,841,107.61 worth of agricultural infrastructure and products including rice, corn, high valued crops, livestock and poultry were damaged because of the effect of Ompong in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

It also noted that about 171,932 farmers were affected within CAR.

The report shows a total of 451 houses were damaged in Regions I, II, III and CAR, 79 of which were totally destroyed while 372 were partially damaged.

The NDRRMC said the municipality of Mayoyao in Ifugao was placed under a state of calamity based on the based on the Sanguniang Bayan resolution it issued on September 15. Robina Asido/DMS