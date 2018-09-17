Three Indonesian hostages abducted more than a year ago were rescued around Saturday afternoon in Barangay Buanza, Indanan, Sulu, a military spokesman said Sunday.

Hamdam Salim, 34 , Subandi Sattuh, 27 , and Sudarlan Samansung, 41, were turned over to Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo Jr. commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, former Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan, and Senior Superintendent Pablo Labra, Sulu provincial police director.

The Indonesians were taken last January 18, 2017 while onboard a speedboat off the waters of Taganak Island, Tawi-Tawi.

The release was made possible through the joint efforts of the Joint Task Force Sulu, Miss Tarhata Misuari, Abdul Kiram Misuari, and Abdusakur Tan.

The three Indonesians were brought to the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for medical check-up and custodial debriefing before they were turned over to military officers.

They will then be handed over to the Indonesian Ambassador Sinyo Harry Sarundajang on Sunday.

Two Indonesians were abducted by alleged Abu Sayyaf off Semporna Islands, Sabah last September 11 and were brought to Philippine waters. DMS