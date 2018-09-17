Seven persons were slightly wounded when an improvised bomb exploded beside two drug stores at the National Highway in General Santos City, a military spokesman said Sunday.

The blast occured around 1140 am at Barangay Apopong in the vicinity of Generics Pharmacy and Brigada Pharmacy, said Major Ezra Balagtey, spokesman of the Eastern Mindanao Command, in a text message to reporters.

The wounds of the seven persons were "non-critical and all lower extremities" said Balagtey, quoting a doctor at St Elizabeth Hospital.

Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde ordered available security forces to pursue the suspects and intensify checkpoints and intelligence operations. Superintendent Aldrin Gonzales, spokesman of the Socsargen regional police, said unidentified suspects placed the improvised bomb beside Generics Pharmacy.

Wounded were Jeslly Yvonne Guyos, 19, of Polomolok, South Cotabato; Anthony Faller, 24, of Polomolok, South Cotabato; Claire Uozoia, 24, of Koronadal City; Joana Bliss Alipio, 6, of Glamang Polomolok, South Cotabato; Lally Jean Alipio 34, of Glamang Polomolok, South Cotabato; John Lenon Calong, 22, of Sultan Kudarat; Felipa Abella Regidor , 64, of Apopong, Gen. Santos City and Marlon Yadao Orabia, 30, of Apopong, Olaer, General Santos City.

A tent and an SUV took "minimum damage", added Balagtey. He said explosives and ordnance teams of the General Santos City police and Joint Task Force Gensan are conducting paneling and assessment of the area.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the government "condemns in the strongest possible terms today's explosion that hit General Santos City." DMS