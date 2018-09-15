Three people, including a soldier, died, while four government troopers were wounded in an encounter with the communist New People's Army in Davao Oriental Thursday morning, military said on Friday.

Capt. Jerry Lamosao, Army’s 10th Infantry Division spokesman, said the soldiers were conducting focused military operation when they clashed with undetermined number of rebels at the vicinity of Sitio Sigang, Brgy Maragatas in Lupon town at around 5:10am.

“The 28th Infantry Battalion received report that communist terrorist are entering Lupon Davao Oriental and planned to recover their lost mass base. Troops shifted from community-support-program (CSP) operations activities to focused military operation upon receipt of information from the populace of NPA presence near Sitio Sigang, Brgy Maragatas,” he said.

Lamosao said the encounter lasted for about 20 minutes, resulting to the death of two rebels identified as alias Dagol, the team leader, and alias Taniel, the vice-team leader.

He said one soldier was also killed while four soldiers were wounded.

Lamosao said the wounded troops were rushed to Camp Panacan station hospital and they are now in stable condition.

He said the government forces also recovered two M16 rifles, one M203 grenade launcher, one improvised explosive devise (IED), and three backpacks with subversive documents and personal belongings of the rebels. Robina Asido/DMS