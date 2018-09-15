The Philippine Navy is looking forward to return to Australia to join again Navies from other countries in the joint maritime exercise by 2020, an official said on Friday.

The Filipino contingent on board BRP Ramon Alcaraz is set to arrive in the country on September 24 after attending the biennial Multilateral Regional Maritime Exercise code-named KAKADU 2018, which concluded Friday in Australia.

“After intensive and realistic scenarios given during the sea phase, a photo exercise (PHOTEX) signaled the culmination of the exercise at sea in the Northern Territorial waters of Australia. Participating naval vessels proceeded back to Darwin and attended the closing ceremony at the Government House in the afternoon,” said Lt. Maria Christina Roxas, public affairs officer of Naval Task Force 91.

She said the two-week joint exercise tested the Philippine Navy's capacity and capability for combined naval operations.

"It is an honor that we are invited here to participate and we are looking forward to go back here in 2020,” said Capt. Junjie Tabuada, commander of the Navy's contingent.

The exercise was joined by 23 ships, one submarine, 21 aircraft and over 3,000 personnel from 28 participating nations including the Philippines. Robina Asido/DMS