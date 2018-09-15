Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 4 has been raised over Cagayan and northern Isabela province as typhoon "Ompong" slightly accelerated, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Friday.

Pagasa said Ompong was last spotted at 340 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora.

It has maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 255 kph.

Ompong was projected to move northwest at 30 kph.

The weather bureau said Ompong is expected to make landfall in Cagayan-Isabela area by early morning of Saturday.

Ompong may weaken after making a landfall.

TCWS No. 3 was hoisted over Babuyan Group of Is., southern Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Northern Aurora. TCWS No. 2 was up over Batanes, La Union, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, southern Aurora, northern Zambales.

Southern Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Rizal, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, including Polillo Is., Northern Occidental Mindoro incl. Lubang Is., Northern Oriental Mindoro, Masbate, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon,Burias and Ticao Islands, Northern Samar were under TCWS No. 1.

Stormy weather is expected over areas under Signal No. 4 to 2, while occasional rains are to be expected in areas under Signal No. 1.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon enhanced by the typhoon will bring gusty winds with occasional moderate to heavy rains over Visayas, while scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains over Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Pagasa said it is possible for the typhoon to leave the Philippines by Saturday afternoon or evening. Ella Dionisio/DMS