Typhoon "Ompong" maintained its strength as it threatens Northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Thrusday.

According to Pagasa's 5pm bulletin, Ompong was last spotted at 560 km northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It has maximum sustained winds of 205 kph and gusts up to 255kph. It is forecast to move west northwest at 25 kph.

It is still expected to make a landfall in Cagayan-Isabela area by early Saturday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 is up over Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan group of Islands, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Isabela, Benguet, Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, including Polillo Island, Northern Occidental Mindoro, inlucing Lucban Island, Northern Oriental Mindoro, Masbate, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias and Ticao Island.

The weather bureau said moderate to occasionally heavy rains due to southwest monsoon may be experienced over Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula and Visayas until Saturday.

Pagasa said Ompong is expected to leave the country by Sunday morning. Ella Dionisio/DMS