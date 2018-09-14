A Japanese national lost his valuable belongings to thieves in a mall in Muntilupa City on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Senior Inspector Cesar Arturo Zamora, Muntinlupa City Police investigator, said the 20-year old Japanese victim from Tokyo is a volunteer at S.O.S Children Village in Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Initial report showed that the Japanese was victimized by one male and one female suspects inside the Metro Gaisano Mall in Alabang at around 4:30 pm.

Zamora said the suspects took the backpack of the victim “in exchange for money which turned out later as 'budol' (fake) money."

He said the backpack of the victim contains one Macbook Apple laptop worth P50,000, one Iphone 8 worth P25,000, one Globe pocket Wi-Fi and P300 cash.

Zamora said the authorities have “requested a copy of the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footages from the office of Metro Gaisano Mall for possible identification of the suspects.” Robina Asido/DMS