Malacanang said on Thursday that the meeting between President Rodrigo Duterte and United States Ambassador to Manila Sung Kim will result in "closer relations" of the two countries.

Kim called on Duterte in Malacanang on Wednesday.

"Well, we’ve always had good relationship with the United States. And I’m sure that every meeting between the President and the US Ambassador will result in closer relations," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said when asked if the recent meeting means a better relationship between Manila and Washington.

Duterte previously said that he wanted the Philippines to distance from the US after then President Barack Obama raised concern over Manila's bloody war against illegal drugs.

In an interview in Quezon City later in the day, Duterte refused to divulge what he discussed with Kim.

"No, I cannot discuss that until I get his permission. It’s a diplomatic t?te-?-t?te. But nothing earthshaking but more of confidentiality. I hate to break the rules," he told reporters.

Kim, in his Twitter, described the meeting with Duterte as "excellent."

He said they discussed shared goals including defense priorities and economic partnership.

"Our alliance remains strong and ironclad," Kim said. Celerina Monte/DMS