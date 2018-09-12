An alleged member of Abu Sayyaf Group was killed in an encounter with government forces in Sulu on Monday morning.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) spokesman, said based on initial report the encounter occurred in the vicinity of Barangay Bungkaong, Patikul at 9 am.

Besana said the troops of 21st Infantry Battalion were conducting military operation to rescue the remaining kidnap victims on the hands of the Abu Sayyaf when they encounter around 60 terrorist under Almujer Yadah and Idang Susukan.

“Due to the superior firepower of the government forces, the bandits were forced to withdraw and escape,” he said.

Besana said killed was a person identified as alias Muin while no casualty was recorded on the government side.

He said the body of Muin was found by troops during clearing operation where one M16 rifle was also recovered from the encounter site.

“The firearm is temporarily under the custody of the Joint Task Force Sulu prior turnover to higher headquarters,” he added.

Besana said based on their data a total of 38 Abu Sayyaf members were killed in encounters with government forces from January, of which 32 were slain in Sulu while six were neutralized in Basilan. Robina Asido/DMS