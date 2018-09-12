The military has remained on red alert amid ouster threat against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, Philippine Army spokesman, told the Daily Manila Shimbun on Tuesday that the military is on red alert status since Duterte left for Israel and Jordan on Sept 2 and arrived Sept 7.

“We're still on red alert,” he said in a text message.

“Red alert took effect upon departure of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to Israel last week. It’s a precautionary measure that normally is being instituted whenever the head of state is out of the country especially amidst... serious security concerns,” he said.

Villanueva noted that the prevailing security concerns include “series of bombings, (New People’s Army) NPA attacks, encounters with (Abu Sayyaf Group) ASG’s and threat to oust the president”.

When asked why the red alert was not yet lifted despite the return of the president in the country last Saturday, Villanueva explained this depends on their security assessment.

“It’s our discretion and it is usually dependent on our security assessment, and for now we are taking seriously all the threats at hand, he ones that I’ve mentioned earlier,” he said.

Villanueva noted it is the communists who are behind the ouster plot against the president.

“The CPP NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines ? New People’s Army) have long been serious to topple not only the president as well as the government,” Villanueva said.

In an interview with reporters in Quezon City, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Undersecretary Eduardo Ano noted that during the peace talks the communist group even launched a three-year “oust Duterte program”.

“Ever since the communists always want to oust any sitting president to change it into communist form of government so they never stop. Even while they were talking with us they continue their planning,” he said.

“In fact while we are talking to them they have launched (a) three-year oust Duterte program, while we are talking to them, and we have documents on that, which were captured by the military and police and we also have insider source,” he added.

In an interview after he arrived in Davao City from his visits in Middle East last Saturday, Duterte said aside from the communist group there are other forces plotting to oust him.

“These three should be watched: the yellow, Liberals, (Senator Antonio) Trillanes (IV) and the politburo (CPP-NPA-NDF),” he added. Robina Asido/DMS