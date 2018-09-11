A militiaman was killed in an encounter with alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Iloilo province on Sunday afternoon, a police official reported on Monday.

Supt. Joem Malong, public information officer of the Western Visayas regional police said the fatality was Virgilio Lora?a, 41, a resident of Brgy. Monte Magapa, Janiuay, Iloilo and a Citizen Armed Geographical Unit (CAFGU) member based at Brgy Jayobo, Lambunao.

He said based on initial report the troops from 61st Infantry Battalion and members of Jayobo CAA Detachment were conducting combat operation when they encountered around 10 armed men in the vicinity of Brgy Agcarope, Janiuay around 3 pm.

Malong said the victim was recovered by troops at the encounter site.

“(The) victim sustained stabs and gunshot wounds and (is) believed to be killed instantly by the communist terrorist,” he said.

“He was airlifted thru chopper to Dingle and was brought by ambulance at Iloilo Provincial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by Dr. Rudy Vicente Tupas,” he added.

Malong said after his death the victim was brought to Dionels Funeral Home in Janiuay for autopsy.

He said during the operation the military also recovered three high powered firearms which includes two M16 and one AK 47 rifle. Robina Asido/DMS