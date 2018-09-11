One soldier was killed in an encounter with an alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Oriental Mindoro Monday morning.

Supt Imelda Tolentino, spokesperson of the Mimaropa regional police, said based on initial report troops of the 4th Infantry Battalion were conducting combat operations when they encountered undetermined number of rebels at the vicinity of Sitio Panahulugan, Brgy Panaytayan, Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro around 6:50 am.

She said the wounded soldier was identified as Cpl. Romeric Urbiztondo.

But on Monday afternoon, Capt. Arthur Alauigan, acting public information officer of the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, said the wounded soldier died at the encounter site.

Alauigan said combat operation was made following a report from concerned citizens a group of NPA terrorists were extorting money and food from residents.

After the 45-minute clash, troops recovered war materials and other equipment from the NPA encampment.

Alauigan said among recovered items include one improvised explosive device; one Apple laptop computer; one computer hard drive; five cellular phones; two backpacks, enemy documents and medical supplies. Robina Asido/DMS