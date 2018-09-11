Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said cases were filed against the eight suspects, including the alleged bombmaker, involved in the Basilan bombing more than a month ago that killed 10 persons.

“I am pleased to announce that the PNP has filed two separate criminal cases for murder and multiple frustrated murder before the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 of Isabela City against 18 suspects involved in the July 31, 2018 bombing of a CAFGU ( Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit) detachment in Lamitan City,” he said on Monday.

Albayalde said eight suspects were arrested by authorities. They were identified as Musa Jallaha, Hadji Hurang, Nsir Nuruddin, Al Basir Ahmad, Abdurahim Lijal, Ammar Indama, Julamin Arundoh, and Saad Tedie.

He said Arundoh is a bomb expert who assembled and rigged the improvised bomb.

Albayalde said other suspects, including Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Furuji Indama who ordered the bombing, are being pursued by government forces.

“Ten more suspects are at large and now the subject of region wide manhunt operations, including Furuji Indama alyas Boy Sopek alias Abu Jhovel, ASG leader of the group who ordered the bombing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Albayalde said charges of multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder were filed against members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) involved in the bombing in Sultan Kudarat.

“The Special Investigation Task Group investigating the August 28, 2018 bombing incident in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat that killed three persons and wounded 36 others has identified and charged 25 members of a breakaway faction of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and several accomplices for the crime,” he said.

“An information was filed over the weekend before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Sultan Kudarat against the suspects,” Albayalde added. Robina Asido/DMS