Malacanang urged on Monday the public to be ready for a looming super typhoon expected to enter the country later this week.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government could not stop the super typhoon, but its effect could be mitigated.

He said those living in low-lying areas and near the sea should immediately evacuate even before the typhoon hits their place.

Roque assured that the Department of Social Welfare and Development has prepositioned goods to be provided to the residents who would be affected by Typhoon Mangkhut.

"DSWD is ready to provide humanitarian assistance," he said, adding that other government agencies have been on alert.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said Mangkhut is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday after hitting Guam.

It could whip Batanes and Cagayan areas by weekend, but it could also affect Metro Manila, Pagasa warned. Celerina Monte/DMS