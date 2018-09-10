A police officer, who was allegedly a leader of an armed group, was killed in an encounter in Koronadal City, South Cotabato Saturday evening.

Report from Philippine National Police Region 12 identified the suspect as PO1 Rommil Barcellano, an intelligence officer from South Cotabato Provincial Police Office.

The encounter transpired at around at 7:45pm while authorities were conducting buy-bust operation against Barcellano in his residence located at Osita Block 2, Brgy Zone 2, Koronadal City.

Barcellano allegedly resisted arrest by firing towards the arresting personnel, prompting them to return fire which caused his death.

He was allegedly the leader of the Banjo Barcellano group, which was involved in several illegal activities like recycling shabu, carnapping, akyat-bahay and gun for hire. He was also included in the PNP watchlist.

Authorities recovered from the suspect several transparent plastic sachet believed to be shabu, his gun, cartridges, magazines, cellphone and money amounting to P5,520. Ella Dionisio/DMS