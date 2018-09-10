Malacanang on Saturday thanked the Filipinos for their continuous confidence to President Rodrigo Duterte.

The statement was released after Duterte's net trust rating remained "very good," even after it dropped in the second quarter of 2018, according to the Social Weather Stations latest survey released last Friday.

“We thank our people for their continuing vote of confidence for President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during this challenging time,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“The June 2018 Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey shows the President’s net trust rating at +57, which is classified as “very good” by the polling firm,” he added.

He said they viewed the latest survey with “humility”.

“However, we have to take note that regardless of ratings, the President remains focused on his job of governing the nation. Much remains to be done, especially in assisting the poor, vulnerable and severely hungry families,” he said.

He assured the public that the administration is working double time to aid families affected by high prices while keeping the economy stable.

The survey found that 70 percent of adult Filipinos have "much trust" on Duterte and 13 percent have "little trust" while, 18 percent said they are "undecided."

"The 8-point decline in Rody Duterte's overall net trust rating from March to June 2018 was due to declines in the Visayas and Metro Manila, combined with steady scores in Mindanao and Balance Luzon," SWS said.

Duterte’s net trust rating in Visayas dropped to 49 percent or 21 percentage points from his March's score of 70 percent.

The President's net trust score also took a hit in Metro Manila with 42 percent or 20 percentage points less than previous quarter's 62 percent.

Duterte's net trust score in Balance Luzon also fell to 50 percent from previous quarter's 53 percent.

However, his trust rating stayed "excellent" in Mindanao even as it plunged a point from plus-89 in March to plus-88 in June.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s trust rating is also the lowest among the families who consider themselves "severely hungry" at a +40 "good." Trust in Duterte is at +54 for moderately hungry families, and +57 for non-hungry families, both "very good."

The June 2018 SWS poll was conducted through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults aged 18 years old and above. There were 300 respondents each from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Ella Dionisio/DMS