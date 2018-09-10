The Armed Forces of the Philippines would just wait for the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the constitutionality of Proclamation No. 572, declaring "void ab initio" the amnesty granted by the Aquino administration to opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, an official said on Sunday.

AFP chief of staff General Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a statement that the military leadership submits to the wisdom of the high court as it tackles the petition filed by Trillanes.

“In deference to the SC that has taken cognizance of the case, we will not anymore comment on its merits as we hope other parties would follow suit,” he added.

Trillanes has been questioning the constitutionality of the Proclamation, which President Rodrigo Duterte issued on August 31.

The Proclamation declared Trillanes' amnesty as void ab initio for allegedly not complying with the minimum requirements, such as the senator's admission of guilt when he participated in the two coup attempts against former President and now House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

According to Malacanang, since the amnesty granted to Trillanes was void from the beginning, he has to continue to face the court martial proceeding and the coup d'etat case before the Makati City Regional Trial Court.

Galvez also belied reports that there is “divisiveness or rumblings” in the AFP.

“I am nonetheless reminding every soldier, airman, sailor, and marine not to meddle or take part in partisan politics. Our loyalty is to the Constitution. I command the troops to adhere to the rule of law and always obey the Chain of Command. Violation of these instructions will be dealt with severely and personnel who will get involved will be immediately relieved from their posts and investigated,” he said.

“While I am aware that the troops have individual views on many issues, those merely hallmark an intelligent and matured organization like the AFP. But we always put the interest of the organization and the nation above our own,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS