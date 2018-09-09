Police are ready to arrest Senator Antonio Trillanes IV once the court issues an arrest warrant, said Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde on Saturday.

President Rodrigo Duterte said the government will wait for the arrest warrant against Trillanes.

Albayalde said the police will wait for the decision of the court, whether Trillanes will be placed under military custody or under a civilian court. He said there are a few policemen from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) ready to serve the warrant when it is issued by the court.

"We will wait for the decision of the court if he will be turned over to the Armed Forces of the Philippines or a civilian court, if a warrant will be issues or he will be under jurisdiction of the JAGO ( Judge Advocate General Office) of the AFP," said Albayalde in an ambush interview.

Albayalde said the presence of policemen near the Senate building is to provide security, especially if an unknown group will take advantage of the situation. Trillanes has stayed inside the Senate premises since President Rodrigo Duterte revoked his amnesty as early this week.

"We do not want any group to take advantage of the situation. The presence of the PNP in the Senate is to maintain peace and order," said Albayalde.

He said police presence is "normal" because the PNP has personnel inside the Senate. "There is nothing unusual with police presence in the Senate," said Albayalde.

Albayalde said there is a small group of police criminal investigators, who are not in uniform, and some soldiers from the military

Albayalde said while he cannot speak on behalf of the AFP. the PNP has not monitored any reports that that some members of the military are dismayed over what is happening to Trillanes.

" We really do not know where he got that information but as far as the PNP is concerned, zero. We have not gotten any information that there are any dismayed or disgruntled elements ( in the AFP," said Albayalde.

Albalyalde said there is no need for a loyalty check in the PNP. "Of course none. We have been always

loyal to the Constitution and of course to the Filipino people," he said.

As to reports that a high-ranking official of the Department of Interior and Local Government is floating the idea of a revolutionary government, Albayalde said: " It's not ours to decide. This is not at the level of the PNP. That will be on the level of the Commander-in-Chief. I am sure he has his security advisers if there will be a decision to have a revolutionary government." DMS