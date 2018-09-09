President Rodrigo Duterte said Solicitor General Jose Calida initiated the research that void the amnesty granted for Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

“On Trillanes, you know the truth, it was Calida who did the research… You know Calida is bright… if SolGen says that there is something wrong and this has to be corrected, I cannot refuse,” he said.

“He is the government lawyer… though I am a mayor or a mayor and a President, I cannot insist especially in view of the fact it was already recorded as a public paper,” he added.

However, when asked him what prompted Calida to review the amnesty of Trillanes, Duterte said “it’s the President’s prerogative”.

“You read the Philippine Constitution. The President shall have the power to pardon and grant amnesty with the concurrence, with the agreement with Congress,” he said.

“Now, what is the lesson there? Why I targeted him? Well, I only have one word… I will just quote, correct me if I’m wrong, Do not do unto others, what you would not not want, want them to do to you,” he added.

Deturte also accused former Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin of committing usurpation of authority when he “recommended and approved” the amnesty.

“It was Gazmin who probably (was) one of those who investigated the case, of coup d’?tat as well the mutiny or rebellion at least, at the very least. Then he recommended for the amnesty of all,” he said.

“ And then, after his recommendation, he approved it. He is the one who granted it. He is the one who recommend, why will you recommend? If you will be the one to sign…” he stated.

“So what’s the crime of Volts ( Gazmin)? I will tell you what, usurpation of authority…,” he added.

After the Trillanes has filed his petition before the Supreme Court, Duterte said he will let the court decide the legality of his proclamation.

“Well, let the court decide on it. Whether he should go back to jail because that is where he came from,” he said. “Now if the Supreme Court says that my proclamation is invalid, so let it for,” he added.

Duterte said there are forces that are plotting his ouster.

“Coup'detat, coup d'etat... Not even the word appeal to me at all. If you are an idealist or person with principle, you should watch these three. Those who will oust --- oust Duterte and it will go into a higher (level in) October,” he said.

“These three should be watch, the yellow, Liberals, Trillanes and the politburo (CPP-NPA-NDF),” he added. Robina Asido/DMS