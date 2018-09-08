An alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf Group was killed in a law enforcement operation in Basilan on Thursday night.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, public affairs chief of the Zamboanga regional police, said slain was Omaidie Salain.

Galvez said the suspect was killed in the vicinity of Purok Stairway, Barangay Sumagdang, Isabela City n about 8:45 pm.

“The operation resulted into a fire fight resulting in the death of suspect Omaidie Salain,” she said

Galvez said Salain is in the list of the Zamboanga City Police Office as a gun-for-hire personality.

She said the suspect has an arrest warrant issued on June 26, 2015 by Presiding Judge Catherine Fabian of Basilan Regional Trial Court, Branch 16 for robbery with homicide.

Galvez said authorities also recovered one caliber .45 Taurus pistol with chamber loaded with one magazine, six pieces heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

“Meanwhile, six caliber .45 spent shells, six 9mm fired cartridge and one 5.56 mm spent shells were recovered from the crime scene,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS