The Philippine Navy (PN) has created a Special Investigation Committee to conduct an inquiry into the grounding of BRP Gregorio del Pilar, its spokesman said Friday

Commander Jonathan Zata, PN spokesman, said Commodore Toribio Adaci Jr., the concurrent Commander Fleet-Marine Ready Force serves as the chairman of the Special Investigation Committee.

“(The committee) is composed of key officers of the PN and is backed up by technical staff and experts to enable a more thorough and in depth inquiry,” he said.

Zata said “the results of the investigation will be submitted to the Flag Officer In Command as soon as completed without prejudice to thoroughness and due diligence.”

“The priority of the Navy is to determine the actual cause/s of the incident and ensure that appropriate actions are undertaken in order to avoid similar incidents to occur in the future,” he said.

Zata said BRP Gregorio del Pilar has arrived at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) around 11:50 am.

“FF15 ( BRP Gregorio del Pilar) will be inspected to determine the extent of repairs to be conducted. FF15 was last dry docked in 2015 and is scheduled to undergo repair and maintenance in 2018,” he said.

Zata said the incident has somewhat advanced its schedule of repair and maintenance.

“The extent and cost of repairs will be determined as soon as inspection has been completed,” he said.

“Likewise, the ship's expeditious restoration to operational status is the intended outcome of the dry docking and repair of FF15,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS